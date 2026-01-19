 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Financial Markets Wall Street
Specialist Meric Greenbaum works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
business

NYSE working on a new platform for trading digital tokens around the clock

0 Comments
NEW YORK

The New York Stock Exchange is working on a digital platform that would enable investors to trade digital tokens around the clock.

The platform would be separate from the NYSE itself, which operates only on weekdays, and allow for instant settlement of transactions, orders sized in dollar amounts and stablecoin-based funding, NYSE owner Intercontinental Exchange said Monday.

Tokenization uses blockchain technology that powers cryptocurrencies to create digital tokens as stand-ins for things like stocks, bonds, real estate or even fractional ownership of a piece of art that can be traded like crypto by virtually anyone, anywhere at any time. Stablecoins, which are a type of cryptocurrency typically bought and sold for $1, have helped fuel the appetite to tokenize other financial assets.

Assuming it meets regulatory scrutiny, the platform would power a new NYSE venue that would support trading of tokenized versions of company shares, the exchange said.

The development of the platform is part of Intercontinental Exchange's bid to broaden its transaction clearing capabilities to handle 24/7 trading of tokenized securities and, potentially, the integration of tokenized collateral.

Intercontinental Exchange said it's working with Citigroup, Bank of New York Mellon and other lenders to support tokenized deposits across the company's six clearinghouses around the globe.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Old Karuizawa Ginza Street

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

15 New Laws and Rule Changes Coming to Japan in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Garden of Fine Arts Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

5 Most Powerful Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

winter

10 Fun Family Activities for Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

Common Tax Mistakes in Japan: What Foreigners Often Get Wrong

GaijinPot Blog

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

15 Japanese History Books to Read If You Want to Go Deeper

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel