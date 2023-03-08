NZ brands in Japan form limited time ‘Super Set’ of products to raise funds for disaster-hit regions

The floods of February 12 and 13 have left over 300,000 people in a state of disaster in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand.
In order to get much needed funding to those in desperate need, six New Zealand-focused importers operating in Japan have bonded together and created a "Super Set"of consumer products and will donate the profits to charities operating in the disaster areas.
New Zealand-born ex-Japan national rugby star Luke Thompson has helped raise awareness of this issue by signing a limited quantity of products in the Super Set.
Super Set Overview
Sales Outlet: www.pouatumanuka.jp
Sales Period: March 1 - 31
Set Varieties: 3-5
Price: From ¥8,000
Charities Being Supported
The profit from the Super Sets will be donated to SuperGrans Tairawhiti, a grass roots charity based in Gisborne that provides food, support and whatever is necessary to the local community daily.
Pouatu Manuka Honey will also donate part of the profit from its standard business during March to the Red Cross in New Zealand.
Super Set Contents
Six high end products from New Zealand
1: Telise Cooper Marche Tote Bag
Importer: Heimat Ltd
www.heimat-ltd.com/trelisetote
2: Karma Drinks
Importer: Kia Organics
３：Koru
Importer: Koru Ltd
4: Pouatu Manuka Honey
Importer: Hall GK
www.pouatumanuka.jp/products/umf-10-300g
5: Kiwi Quinoa
Importer: Wholesum Japan Ltd
www.wholesumjapan.jp/products/kiwi-quinoa-400g
6: Pics Peanut Butter
https://shop.apbee.com/?mode=f11
Importer: Yux Ltd
For more information, contact Adam Hall at pr@pouatumanuka.jp
