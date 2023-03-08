NZ brands in Japan form limited time ‘Super Set’ of products to raise funds for disaster-hit regions

The floods of February 12 and 13 have left over 300,000 people in a state of disaster in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand.

In order to get much needed funding to those in desperate need, six New Zealand-focused importers operating in Japan have bonded together and created a "Super Set"of consumer products and will donate the profits to charities operating in the disaster areas.

New Zealand-born ex-Japan national rugby star Luke Thompson has helped raise awareness of this issue by signing a limited quantity of products in the Super Set.

Super Set Overview

Sales Outlet: www.pouatumanuka.jp

Sales Period: March 1 - 31

Set Varieties: 3-5

Price: From ¥8,000

Charities Being Supported

The profit from the Super Sets will be donated to SuperGrans Tairawhiti, a grass roots charity based in Gisborne that provides food, support and whatever is necessary to the local community daily.

Pouatu Manuka Honey will also donate part of the profit from its standard business during March to the Red Cross in New Zealand.

Super Set Contents

Six high end products from New Zealand

1: Telise Cooper Marche Tote Bag

Importer: Heimat Ltd

www.heimat-ltd.com/trelisetote

2: Karma Drinks

Importer: Kia Organics

www.kiaoraorganics.com

３：Koru

Importer: Koru Ltd

https://koru.theshop.jp/

4: Pouatu Manuka Honey

Importer: Hall GK

www.pouatumanuka.jp/products/umf-10-300g

5: Kiwi Quinoa

Importer: Wholesum Japan Ltd

www.wholesumjapan.jp/products/kiwi-quinoa-400g

6: Pics Peanut Butter

https://shop.apbee.com/?mode=f11

Importer: Yux Ltd

For more information, contact Adam Hall at pr@pouatumanuka.jp

Instagram: @pouatumanuka_jp

© Japan Today