Oakwood Apartments Nishi-Shinjuku, Tokyo’s studio apartment
business

Oakwood Apartments opens in Nishi-Shinjuku, Tokyo

TOKYO

Oakwood Apartments Nishi-Shinjuku, Tokyo, opened this week with 40 fully furnished serviced apartments in the heart of Shinjuku. 

Centrally located in the western Shinjuku area, Oakwood Apartments Nishi-Shinjuku, Tokyo is ideal for business and leisure travelers seeking accommodations for mid- to long-term stays. With access to two subway lines within walking distance from the property including JR Shinjuku Station, the busiest train hub in Japan, guests can easily embark on an exploration of the city. 

“We are thrilled to have an Oakwood serviced apartment in the vibrant neighborhood of Shinjuku,” said Martin Fluck, director of operations, North Asia and general manager of Oakwood Apartments Nishi-Shinjuku, Tokyo. “This is an exciting time for the Oakwood team with our expanding presence – including our opening earlier in the year in Shinagawa, Tokyo, and our upcoming debut outside of Tokyo in Shin-Osaka.” 

Offering a choice of apartments ranging from studio to a one-bedroom unit, all 40 apartments are fully  furnished with well equipped kitchens including crockeries and cutlery. The apartments will also include household appliances and home entertainment system. Guests will have access to services and facilities such as multilingual concierge and front desk services, regular housekeeping, high speed Wi-Fi and a residents’ lounge.

Oakwood Apartments Nishi-Shinjuku, Tokyo is offering from 15% off Best Flexible Rates for bookings made by Oct 31 with the promotion code ‘PROOPEN’. For more information about Oakwood Apartments Nishi-Shinjuku, Tokyo, please visit OakwoodAsia.com/Tokyo-NishiShinjuku.

Oakwood currently operates 11 properties in Japan:  

  • Oakwood Premier Tokyo Midtown
  • Oakwood Premier Tokyo
  • Oakwood Apartments Azabudai, Tokyo 
  • Oakwood Apartments Minami Azabu, Tokyo
  • Oakwood Apartments Roppongi Central, Tokyo
  • Oakwood Apartments Shirokane, Tokyo
  • Oakwood Apartments Nishi-Shinjuku, Tokyo
  • Oakwood Residence Akasaka, Tokyo
  • Oakwood Residence Aoyama, Tokyo
  • Oakwood Residence Azabujyuban, Tokyo
  • Oakwood Residence Roppongi T-cube, Tokyo
  • Oakwood Residence Shinagawa, Tokyo

Opening Soon: Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Shin-Osaka

For more information, click here.

