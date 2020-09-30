Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Wikipedia
business

October to bring various price changes for Japan residents

4 Comments
TOKYO

A range of price changes will take effect in Japan starting Thursday, from alcoholic beverages to minimum wages, as revisions were made to the tax and social welfare systems.

With the revised tax rates, the retail prices of wine, tobacco and low-priced beer-like drinks, made from malt alternatives or a mixture of spirits, could be higher.

The tax for what is known in the country as "third-category beers" will rise 9.8 yen per 350 milliliters and that for wine will be 7.5 yen higher for a regular-sized bottle.

But normal beer of the same quantity will be taxed 7 yen less and Japanese sake, which is typically sold in 1.8 liter-bottles, will be 18 yen cheaper.

Japan Tobacco's 224 product retail prices will be higher by between 10 yen and 100 yen per packet. Philip Morris and British American Tobacco will also introduce price increases of between 20 yen and 50 yen, and 10 yen and 60 yen, respectively.

Among changes in the welfare and health care sectors, people aged 65 or older will be eligible for priority vaccination against influenza, while rotavirus vaccination will basically be free for infants born in and after August.

Of Japan's 47 prefectures, 40 -- not including Hokkaido, Tokyo, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Osaka, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi -- will raise minimum wages by between 1 yen and 3 yen, in steps.

Financial help for low-income households, such as covering their electricity bills, will be reduced.

On the other hand, unemployment allowances granted to people who leave jobs for personal reasons will be disbursed after two months rather than three, which the government says will help create a job market that makes it easier for people to switch careers.

Television viewing fees for NHK, formally known as Japan Broadcasting Corp, will be reduced by 35 yen per month to 1,225 yen, while those for a package including satellite broadcasts will be 2,170 yen, down 60 yen.

Also from the beginning of October, Tokyo will be added to the government's Go to Travel campaign, a subsidy program for domestic tourism aimed at reviving consumption following a downward trend in novel coronavirus infections.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Good to know that Japanese Sake will be cheaper!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

"Increasing minimum wage between 1 and 3 Yen, in steps"

That was hilarious. Perfectly reflects how progress in Japan is painfully slow.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

My NHK fee remains at 0

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Of Japan's 47 prefectures, 40 -- not including Hokkaido, Tokyo, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Osaka, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi -- will raise minimum wages by between 1 yen and 3 yen, in steps.

Royally extracting the urine.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

will raise minimum wages by between 1 yen and 3 yen, in steps

Gamechanger.  The rise of the poor begins.  Comeback in 2050 for stage two.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Drag Shows You Can Watch Online from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

TeamLab: Resonating Life in the Acorn Forest

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet Of The Week #99: MyProtein Bars Found With Surprise Ingredient—Bugs

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

Is Europe On Your Travel Bucket List? What Is ETIAS And How To Apply

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

GaijinPot’s Guide to Go To Travel

GaijinPot Blog

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog