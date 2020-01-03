Oil prices surge, stocks fall after U.S. kills Iranian general

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo trader Michael Urkonis, left, and specialist Anthony Matesic work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

By ALEX VEIGA

Stocks fell broadly and oil prices surged after a U.S. strike killed a top Iranian general in Iraq, raising tensions in the Middle East. The selling ended a five-week winning streak for the S&P 500 a day after the index hit its latest record high. The price of oil jumped 3.1%. Bond prices rose as investors sought safety, sending yields lower. That hurt banks, which make less money when interest rates are low. The S&P 500 fell 23 points, or 0.7%, to 3,234. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 233 points, or 0.8%, to 28,634. The Nasdaq dropped 71 points, or 0.8%, to 9,020.

Financial stocks were among the biggest decliners as investors bought up U.S. government bonds, sending their yields lower. Technology stocks, health care companies and airlines also took heavy losses.

Several energy stocks rose as the price of U.S. oil headed higher. Defense contractors also notched gains.

Benchmark U.S. crude climbed $1.87, or 3.1%, to settle at $63.05 per barrel. It had been up 3.6% earlier in the day. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose $2.35, or 3.5%, to close at $68.60 per barrel.

The selling followed a broad decline in markets overseas following news that Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed in an air attack at the Baghdad international airport early Friday.

President Donald Trump said the attack was ordered because Soleimani was plotting to kill many Americans. The strike marks a major escalation in the conflict between Washington and Iran, as Iran vowed “harsh retaliation" for the killing of the senior military leader.

The price of gold, which investors buy in times of uncertainty as a safe haven of value, rose $24.70, or 1.6%, to $1,549.20 per ounce.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.3%, while India's Sensex lost 0.5%. Australia's S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.6%. Japanese markets were closed.

