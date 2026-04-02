Oil rises and Asian stocks fall after Trump says U.S. will hit Iran hard and 'finish the job'

Oil rose more than 6% and Asian stocks fell after U.S. President Donald Trump said in his first national address since the Iran war began that the U.S. will continue to hit Iran very hard.
Trump also said in his Wednesday night speech that the United States will “finish the job” in Iran soon as “core strategic objectives are nearing completion” and military operations could wrap up soon.
“We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks. We’re going to bring them back to the Stone Ages, where they belong,” Trump said in his address.
Trump did not mention a looming deadline he set for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, the critical waterway for global oil and gas transport, after he threatened Iran earlier with U.S. attacks on its energy infrastructure if the strait was not reopened. He did not offer a clear path to end the supply disruptions that have sent energy prices soaring.
Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was down 2.38% or 1,276.41 points to close at 52,463.27 on Thursday. South Korea’s Kospi lost 4.5% to 5,234.05, also after government data showed consumer prices in March rose 2.2% from a year earlier on soaring fuel costs.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.3% to 24,965.07, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.9% to 3,913.88.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.1% to 8,579.50.
Taiwan’s Taiex was trading 1.8% lower, while India's Sensex lost 1.9%.
U.S. futures were down more than 1.2%.
Oil prices were sharply higher following Trump’s remarks. Brent crude, the international standard, jumped 6.9% to $108.15 per barrel. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 6.4% to $106.55 a barrel.
“The market has shown disappointment because the speech President Trump made was far less than what the market expected," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex in Tokyo. "There were no concrete details about the end of the hostilities with Iran.”
“What the market wants is a clear outline for the ceasefire," he said.
Gold and silver prices fell. Gold's price was down 4% to $4,621.30 per ounce, falling below the $4,700 mark. Silver lost 7.3% to $70.53 an ounce.
Renewed optimism on Wednesday for a possible end to the Iran war pushed world stocks higher, after Trump said late Tuesday the U.S. military could end its offensive in two to three weeks.
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 added 0.7% to 6,575.32. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% to 46,565.74, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.2% to 21,840.95.
Shares of Eli Lilly jumped 3.8% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its GLP-1 pill for weight loss. Nike plunged 15.5% despite better-than-estimated quarterly profit on expectations of weaker sales.
In other dealings early Thursday, the U.S. dollar rose to 159.35 Japanese yen from 158.82 yen. The euro was trading at $1.1534, down from $1.1589.
Associated Press journalists Stan Choe, Matthew Daly, Kim Tong-hyung and Mayuko Ono contributed to this report.© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
22 Comments
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itsonlyrocknroll
“We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks. We’re going to bring them back to the Stone Ages, where they belong,”
How many times does it need to be stated President Trump has never pretended to be a politican or a diplomat.
I wish Marco Rubio U.S. Secretary of State, .Vice President JD Vance would politely point that out to Mr President suggesting he did not have to boardcast the fact globally.
GuruMick
Memo to Trump.....the adults from real countries with real leaders are already holding a meeting to discuss solutions. See lead story above.
Stay at home and play golf.
Vanillasludge
A greater moron the world’s stage has never seen. The gall and ignorance of telling everyone else to clean up his disaster is an embarrassment to the USA.
It’s worth noting that even his most deranged fans, like Alex Jones, have today repudiated him.
Peter14
Trump cant end this war until he receives appropriate orders from Netanyahu and the Israeli Knesset, who dragged/conned the US into another war with Iran because Netanyahu did not believe they had done enough damage to Iran the first time, for his liking.
The sad thing is Trump can so easily be manipulated by those who know and understand him.
Like trying to swim against a strong current, you tire and fail, arguing with Trump that it is daylight he will argue until nightfall and claim triumph saying it was never daylight at all. Swim with the current and swim to the edge of the stream where you can get out and survive, pay copious kudos to Trump and how glorious he is while quietly exiting the room leaving him with a positive impression that you love him so you must be ok.
Trump is finished in Iran when Israel tells him he is. Pure and simple. Until then all the pain in the world for Americans will be ignored by the President who lives in perpetual light where nothing ever goes wrong under his brilliant and faultless leadership.
I wish he would just wake up, realise hes in a nightmare and step down.
miss_oikawa
What an embarrassment to the USA.
How did a dementia-ridden idiot become president..
Actually we know the answer to that.
virusrex
So, are we going to find out again suspicious trading happening minutes before the announcement?
The last time someone made a huge fortune by knowing precisely what Trump was going to say and the likely effect it would have on the markets.
fallaffel
Why does anyone bother to listen to what he says anymore? We should know by now that he's just going to say the opposite tomorrow...
sakurasuki
Still looking for an "off-ramp" narrative ?
grc
The Nikkei is now officially in correction territory, having fallen by 10% from its peak just ahead of the US-Israel attacks on Iran. I’m sorry if that doesn’t fit in with certain readers’ narratives of moving within a trading range and ‘pricing in Peace’.
Mr Kipling
Yes we do,its because the Democrats tried to push their own dementia-ridden idiot on the electorate instead of spending the 4 years finding a suitable candidate.
WoodyLee
HALLUCINATION is what we are watching just about 3 to 5 times a day.
HopeSpringsEternal
Oil markets of course reacted to Trump's aggressive message, designed to get Iran to agree to a durable peace and give up nuclear weapons etc.
But far more important consideration is whether Iran's military and leadership are able to continue to hold the Persian Gulf "Hostage", using terror tactics.
Most experts believe not for long, hence oil futures are priced far lower than prices today
Sanjinosebleed
Funny I wondered why the Australian stock market tumbled today then I thought the idiot in the US must have opened his mouth again….surprise surprise…I was right..what a muppet liar he is!
lostrune2
The markets didn't believe what Trump was saying
1glenn
This is why a President of the US is not supposed to go to war without an act of Congress.
Blacklabel
Markets are headed back up now.
how soon until I start hearing the narrative shift that “Trump manipulated the market again!”
no, the liberal media pushed fake narratives and caused weak hands to panic sell to people like me.
thanks!
Blacklabel
hi, “someone” here!
I wasn’t told, I just knew. I even mentioned it as it was kicking off in real time.
That was years of salary in a 20 minutes pattern that I am grateful for having the skills to recognize.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Yeah, when are we going to get back to that Biden rate of growth?
dmacleod
If market reactions to geopolitical statements were that predictable, everyone would be making “years of salary in 20 minutes.” One well-timed trade during a volatile news cycle isn’t the same as a repeatable strategy.
More importantly, volatility tied to the threat of military escalation isn’t just a trading opportunity—it reflects real uncertainty with serious consequences. Treating that as something to brag about is a bit misplaced.
There’s a difference between understanding markets and celebrating the conditions that create that kind of instability.
geronimo2006
Trump is stuck between a hard place and a rock. If he doesn't signal things will end soon market and his popularity tank, but if he does the Iraninans will see it as weakness and won't be inclined to negotiate. In other words, although the Iranians are taking heavy hits militarily, they also have Trump by the goolies if they keep going and keep oil prices high.
buchailldana
The moron in chief still dragging everyone down.
He's hasn't a clue.
fallaffel
So you sold already?