 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Older Japanese men making up for lost time by dipping into cosmetics

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese men are increasingly turning to cosmetics and skin care to sharpen up their image, with those in their 40s and older seemingly becoming more conscious about how they present to important clients and customers.

The market grew about 1.7-fold from 2017 to 43.3 billion yen in 2023, according to major Japanese marketing research firm Intage Inc, as men focused more on how they appear in the video and online meetings that became much more common during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

The use of make-up became more accepted among some young Japanese men in recent years, but the trend has spread to older generations, with spending on cosmetics rising some 1.5-fold among men in their 40s and 50s, the firm said.

In November last year, Shiseido Japan Co featured actor Takashi Sorimachi, 50, and his wife and actress Nanako Matsushima, 50, in its advertisement for the men's skin care brand Shiseido Men.

Sales of the brand rose about 60 percent after the commercial was aired and through early March, attracting men across a broad range of age groups, according to the company.

Yuta Arai, involved in sales strategy of a beverage maker under Asahi Group Holdings Inc., took part in a make-up lecture by Shiseido in March which saw him using an eyebrow pencil and eyeliner for the first time.

"I would like to try this when I need to psyche myself up for a business presentation," Arai, 28, said.

In 2022, a wellness firm under Suntory Holdings Ltd began selling skin care product Varon which the company markets as both a toner and moisturizer, targeting men in their 40s and older.

Its cumulative sales in two years exceeded 4 billion yen, well above the initial expectations, according to Suntory Wellness Ltd.

As about 70 percent of middle-aged or older men have yet to experience skin care, the potential addressable market is huge, said an official of the company.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lake Hyoko

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

LGBTQ+ Owned/Operated Eateries in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

What’s It Like Living in West Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel

What Happens If You Get A Traffic Ticket in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Blood Type Theory: A Crash Course

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo