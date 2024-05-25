Older Japanese men making up for lost time by dipping into cosmetics

Japanese men are increasingly turning to cosmetics and skin care to sharpen up their image, with those in their 40s and older seemingly becoming more conscious about how they present to important clients and customers.

The market grew about 1.7-fold from 2017 to 43.3 billion yen in 2023, according to major Japanese marketing research firm Intage Inc, as men focused more on how they appear in the video and online meetings that became much more common during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

The use of make-up became more accepted among some young Japanese men in recent years, but the trend has spread to older generations, with spending on cosmetics rising some 1.5-fold among men in their 40s and 50s, the firm said.

In November last year, Shiseido Japan Co featured actor Takashi Sorimachi, 50, and his wife and actress Nanako Matsushima, 50, in its advertisement for the men's skin care brand Shiseido Men.

Sales of the brand rose about 60 percent after the commercial was aired and through early March, attracting men across a broad range of age groups, according to the company.

Yuta Arai, involved in sales strategy of a beverage maker under Asahi Group Holdings Inc., took part in a make-up lecture by Shiseido in March which saw him using an eyebrow pencil and eyeliner for the first time.

"I would like to try this when I need to psyche myself up for a business presentation," Arai, 28, said.

In 2022, a wellness firm under Suntory Holdings Ltd began selling skin care product Varon which the company markets as both a toner and moisturizer, targeting men in their 40s and older.

Its cumulative sales in two years exceeded 4 billion yen, well above the initial expectations, according to Suntory Wellness Ltd.

As about 70 percent of middle-aged or older men have yet to experience skin care, the potential addressable market is huge, said an official of the company.

