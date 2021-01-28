Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Olympus to buy Dutch medical device firm for 50 mil euros

TOKYO

Olympus Corp said Thursday it will acquire Dutch medical equipment company Quest Photonic Devices B.V. for about 50 million euros ($60 million) to expand its surgical endoscopy capabilities.

The major Japanese optical equipment maker will buy all shares in the European firm on Feb. 8 through a German subsidiary in a move expected to generate a synergistic effect with its mainstay endoscope offering.

Olympus said it is examining what impact the acquisition will have on the performance of its business.

Quest develops and manufactures devices that use a specific type of light to allow medical practitioners to view body tissue images that are difficult to observe under normal white light.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

