Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Olympus to sell original business of microscopes to U.S. company

0 Comments
TOKYO

Olympus Corp is considering selling its microscope subsidiary to a U.S. private equity firm, aiming to rebuild its operations by letting go of its original business, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The major Japanese optical equipment maker, founded in 1919 as a microscope manufacturer, is expected to focus its financial resources on medical equipment following the sale of its science-centered subsidiary Evident Corp to Bain Capital for several billion yen.

Since being battered by an investment loss cover-up scandal that came to light in 2011, Olympus has been struggling to restructure, eventually leading to the sale of its microscope unit, a field the company has been engaged in for more than 100 years.

Based in Nagano Prefecture, Evident, spun off from Olympus in April, has around 5,600 employees at home and abroad. For the business year through March 2022, it logged sales of 119.1 billion yen ($866.3) and an operating profit of 17.5 billion yen.

Olympus was established as Takachiho Seisakusho in a bid to become the first domestic microscope maker. The firm's first product, called the Asahi, with 600 times magnification, was launched the following year.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Personalized Housekeeping Services from Kurashinity

Savvy Tokyo

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog