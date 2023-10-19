Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Discussion with Iranian Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian at the World Economic Forum 2022 in Davos
FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian gestures during a discussion at the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo Photo: Reuters/ARND WIEGMANN
business

OPEC plans no immediate action after Iran urges Israel oil embargo, sources say

0 Comments
By Elwely Elwelly and Ahmad Ghaddar
DUBAI/LONDON

OPEC is not planning to hold an extraordinary meeting or take any immediate action after Iran's foreign minister called on members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to impose an oil embargo and other sanctions on Israel, four sources from the producer group told Reuters.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Wednesday called on OIC members to impose an oil embargo and other sanctions on Israel and expel all Israeli ambassadors.

Four sources from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which produces a third of the world's oil and includes several Muslim countries including Iran, said that no immediate action or emergency meetings were planned by the group in light of Iran's comments.

"We are not a political organization," one of the sources said.

On Tuesday, the Gulf Cooperation Council secretary-general when asked whether Arab countries should reduce oil production in retaliation for Israel's actions in Gaza, said that the GCC was committed to energy security and shouldn't use oil as a weapon.

"The GCC works as a clear and honest partner as an oil exporter with the international community and we can't use that as a weapon in any way possible," Jasem al-Budaiwi said.

In 1973, Arab producers led by Saudi Arabia slapped an oil embargo on Western supporters of Israel in its war with Egypt, targeting Canada, Japan, the Netherlands, Britain and the United States.

Oil prices spiked as a result but over the longer term the crisis led to the development of new oil provinces outside the Middle East like the North Sea and deepwater assets, and encouraged alternative energy.

While Western countries were the main buyers of crude produced by the Arab countries at the time, nowadays Asia is the main buyer of OPEC's crude.

"The geopolitical environment is different compared to 50 years ago," another OPEC source said about why an embargo won't be implemented.

An urgent meeting of the OIC is taking place in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, after a blast at a Gaza hospital late on Tuesday killed large numbers of Palestinians.

Amirabdollahian also called for the formation of a team of Islamic lawyers to document potential war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza.

Iran has no diplomatic relations with Israel.

Prior to the hospital blast on Tuesday, health authorities in Gaza said at least 3,000 people had died during Israel's 11-day bombardment that began after a Hamas Oct 7 rampage on southern Israeli communities in which 1,300 people were killed and around 200 were taken into Gaza as hostages.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 16 – 22

Savvy Tokyo

Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Five Famous Types of Japanese Sweet Potatoes

GaijinPot Blog

CrossFit Business Owner Violet Pacileo

Savvy Tokyo

Ski and Travel Jobs in Japan: A Winter Wonderland Adventure

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Autumn Leaf Viewing Spots in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

5 Essential Factors for Choosing a Boarding School

Savvy Tokyo

How To Exchange Business Cards in Japan – Meishi Koukan

GaijinPot Blog

Suizenji Jojuen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

10 Japanese Literature Books For Your Autumn Reading List

Savvy Tokyo