 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/Tony Studio
business

Operations of 30% firms in northeastern Japan disrupted by bears: survey

0 Comments
TOKYO

Nearly 30 percent of companies in northeastern Japan said their operations have been disrupted by bears, a survey by a credit research firm showed, amid a surge in attacks and sightings.

The online survey by Tokyo Shoko Research, the first of this kind by the firm, found that 28.9 percent of companies in the northeastern region, which saw the highest number of bear attacks in Japan this year, were affected by bears and 6.6 percent in firms nationwide.

Asked how they were impacted by bears, 47.0 percent in the firms across Japan said they were compelled to provide information on bear sightings and attacks to employees, while 27.5 percent said they had to make investments to prevent damage.

Multiple answers allowed to the question showed some companies had to cancel or postpone events, with others seeing a decline in orders or customers who visit stores or offices, according to the survey.

The survey result comes as the Environment Ministry said last week that bear attacks on 230 people, including 13 deaths, were reported between April and November, of whom 154 individuals, or 66.9 percent, were in northeastern Japan.

Among other parts of the country, 15.5 percent of firms in Hokkaido said their operations were disrupted, followed by 8.7 percent in the Hokuriku region along the Sea of Japan, and 4.8 percent in the Chubu region in the central part, according to the Tokyo Shoko Research survey.

The research firm examined and analyzed a total of 6,309 valid responses in the survey conducted from Dec 1 through Dec 8.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

Warm Winter Destinations in Japan: Islands and Cities That Stay Sunny All Season

GaijinPot Blog

One Day in Shibamata: A Guide to Downtown Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Yoshiminedera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

How to Move to Japan: Visas, Requirements and Everything You Need to Know in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

10 Regional Hot Pots in Japan to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Mizuhiki Art: The Beautiful Knots On Holiday Gifts

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Daiso Must-Haves For Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Rethinking Life in Japan”

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 9 – 15)

GaijinPot Blog

Kirin Beer Sendai Brewery Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Kurashiki: Slowing Down in Japan’s Canal Town

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Coat Trends To Keep You Chic & Cozy in Tokyo This Winter

Savvy Tokyo