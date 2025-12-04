Osaka Expo's economic impact estimated at ¥3 trillion: think tank

Visitors take photos on the opening day of Osaka Expo 2025 in April.

The World Exposition in Osaka is estimated to have generated an economic ripple effect of 3.05 trillion yen, sowing the seeds for economic growth while the benefits struggled to expand to a wide area beyond the venue, according to a report by a private think tank.

The Asia Pacific Institute of Research calculated that the expo generated over 1 trillion yen in estimated visitor spending within and outside the venue, as well as a positive impact on production and employment across a wide range of industries, including venue construction.

The total estimate fell short of the projected 3.37 trillion yen in 2024 when the institute introduced the concept of a "Greater Expo," which envisioned the region surrounding Osaka as a virtual pavilion that would host events to encourage regional tourism.

The six-month expo ended on Oct 13, attracting over 25 million visitors.

Visitor spending, which was calculated using survey responses to shopping and dining expenditures, found that the average amount spent per person stood at 13,162 yen for residents of Osaka Prefecture, 19,414 yen for residents of the surrounding Western Japan region, and 59,025 yen for residents of other parts of Japan.

Meanwhile, inbound visitors spent 148,430 yen per person, with accommodation costs pushing the total higher.

Total spending within and outside the venue, including those by affiliated personnel, amounted to 1.04 trillion yen, with the spillover effect for purchases of raw materials and ingredients estimated to be 1.64 trillion yen.

The 2024 estimated cost of expo-related projects, including venue construction and operating expenses, remained at 1.41 trillion yen.

The institute noted that although merchandise sales were strong, boosted by the popularity of the expo's mascot, Myaku-Myaku, the economic benefits were concentrated in Osaka Prefecture, making it challenging to expand tourism across the wider region.

© KYODO