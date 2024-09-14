Ostrich endeavor ensuring Yoshinoya can meet demand for meat

Major Japanese fast-food chain operator Yoshinoya Holdings Co is hoping the introduction of ostrich meat will help it overcome shortages that have affected the availability of its popular beef bowls.

In late August, it made some 60,000 servings of ostrich meat rice bowls available at around 400 outlets in Japan at 1,683 yen each, making the flightless bird its fourth meat option with supplies of beef, pork and chicken coming under pressure.

In a bid to secure more ostrich meat in the future, Yoshinoya said it will first raise the necessary funds through the expansion of sales of ostrich-derived skincare products developed by its wholly-owned subsidiary Speedia Co.

Speedia currently maintains a flock of 500 ostriches at a farm in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, as part of its broader ostrich business that also includes research and product development.

Its cosmetics products are available on the company's official website, as well as via other online retailers and drugstore chains.

Data have shown that oil extracted from ostriches enhances absorption of beauty ingredients into people's skin, Yoshinoya said.

According to the company, ostriches are relatively cost effective to farm compared to other animals and have less of a negative impact on the environment.

"Yoshinoya's operations have always been affected by the situation surrounding beef. To grow our business while protecting beef bowl operations, we need to diversify to reduce risk," Yoshinoya President Yasutaka Kawamura said at a press conference in August.

© KYODO