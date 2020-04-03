Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Output at Nissan's UK car plant suspended throughout April over coronavirus

LONDON

Production at Nissan's British factory, the country's biggest car plant, is suspended throughout April, continuing a shutdown in place since mid-March as the coronavirus outbreak continues across Europe.

"During this period the majority of plant employees will be furloughed," the company said, referring to a government scheme covering 80% of wage costs for staff placed on temporary leave, up to 2,500 pounds ($3,100) a month per employee.

Nissan's sites in Spain are also suspended until further notice, the Japanese carmaker said.

"Our goal is to navigate through this crisis while maintaining activities critical for business continuity and to make sure we are prepared for the time when business resumes in Europe."

