Over 15 mil cars recalled worldwide due to Denso fuel pump glitch

NAGOYA

More than 15 million automobiles have been recalled worldwide due to possible defects in fuel pumps manufactured by Denso Corp that can cause sudden engine failure, data compiled by Kyodo News showed Tuesday.

Honda Motor Co has so far recalled all vehicles equipped with the pumps in Japan and the United States -- 8.33 million units in total -- with the latest addition of 2.6 million units including the 2017-2020 Accord and CR-V models.

Toyota Motor Corp has recalled 6.21 million cars.

In Japan, where there was a fatal accident involving a Honda car equipped with the fuel pump in July, carmakers have pulled a total of 3.82 million cars from the market since March.

"I apologize for causing trouble and worry for many people," said Denso President Shinnosuke Hayashi at a meeting last month.

Denso, a Toyota group company, sold its fuel pump business to another group firm in 2022 and is no longer involved in manufacturing the product.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

