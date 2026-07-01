Over 2,500 food items in Japan to see price hikes in July

Prices will be raised for more than 2,500 food items in July as the cost of raw materials and supplies to consumers continues to be affected by the Middle East conflict.

According to Teikoku Databank, 2,566 food and beverage items are set for price increases, marking the first time in three months that the monthly total has surpassed 2,000 items.

Processed foods, such as instant noodles and canned goods account for the largest share, followed by bread products, including sliced ​​bread and sweet buns.

The surge in prices for items such as food trays and packaging film is due to rising costs for crude oil and naphtha, Teikoku Databank said.

Price increases are expected to approach 2,000 items in August, while September is projected to see the highest number of hikes this year — exceeding 3,000 items — with the annual total expected to surpass 20,000 items.

© Japan Today