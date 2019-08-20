Over 3 mil freelancers in Japan amid rise of flexible working styles

Up to 3.41 million people, accounting for about 5 percent of Japan's total labor force, are estimated to be working as freelancers, according to a recent survey conducted by the government.
Analysts expect the number of freelancers to grow amid the government's push for more flexible working arrangements to address the country's labor shortage, as more companies are allowing employees to take on second or side jobs to increase their incomes.
The government plans to take steps to support such self-employed workers, including submitting a bill to the Diet next year for a new law aimed at enhancing transparency in business practices.
The government recognizes the need to assist freelancers who tend to be pressured into disadvantageous contracts when negotiating with companies, officials said.
The Cabinet Office survey showed that freelancers accounted for 19.1 percent of workers in the construction industry, 10.7 percent in the retail and wholesale sector, 9.8 percent in the field of academic and specialist research.
The overall estimate, based on the Cabinet Office survey covering 50,000 workers, includes around one million salaried employees and housewives who take on freelance jobs.
It also includes people in their mid-30s to mid-40s who struggled to secure stable employment following the collapse of Japan's economic bubble in the early 1990s.
In systems development, for example, companies tend to outsource work to skilled individuals rather than training their own employees, while it is common in the construction and logistics sectors to hire individual contractors who do not receive the same benefits as full-time employees.
The popularity of new services such as Uber Eats, where individual contractors deliver food, has also added to the rise in freelance workers. Mizuho Financial Group Inc and SoftBank Corp are among major companies that have moved to allow employees to hold side jobs.© KYODO
Reckless
I envy them. Until I enter the office I feel free and happy then the pressure and intimidation begins. I think or hope that the old style big office way of working in a cubicle surrounded by others fades away. It really is a feudal system to allow a few lords to exploit and intimidate the mass of workers.
Alfie Noakes
Comedy gold. Salaries are so bad that workers need two jobs just to make ends meet presented as the kindness of the government by Japan's Pravda. What's the betting State Broadcaster will soon be running a series of stories about happy Taro Suzuki cheerfully working 16 hours a day in two jobs to pay for extra vegetables?
Disillusioned
Bwahahaha! I'll believe this when I see it. Over 60% of the workforce are on semi-permanent contracts with a five-year limit, yearly evaluations, no job security, low salaries, mandatory overtime and constantly have the axe hanging over their heads waiting to be fired for the slightest indiscretion like, requesting to take paid leave. It should be no surprise many people are pursuing other avenues of employment to beat this farcical situation.
kohakuebisu
I wonder how many of these people are considered marriage material.
Freelancing is great if you're a programmer, a designer, a translator, etc. and sitting in your house or a cafe somewhere with a decent number of orders in. It's something else when you're a carpenter and having to go to the same job site as full employees and getting 1.1 times the normal daily rate with no other benefits and only when work is available.
The rebuilding of Tohoku, the Olympics, and the consumption tax will mean construction will have had some busy years. Expect that to crash massively next year.
Uber Eats isn't really freelancers. That's gig economy, zero hour contracts.
Cricky
Fantastic news, Salerys are so bad that now having two jobs is the norm. While companies make huge profits, and still demand unpaid overtime? Oh wait there's a tax increase coming that should be a real positive thing for workers. What's that Abe? You want more children....good luck with that. Can't have much of a relationship let alone a family working two jobs to pay for your salery.