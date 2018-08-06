Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
business

Over 80% of Japan's transport operators found to have breached labor rules

6 Comments
TOKYO

More than 80 percent of Japanese operators hiring truck, bus and taxi drivers supervised by authorities last year were found to have breached labor rules, with illegal overtime work accounting for more than half of those violations, according to a recently released government survey.

Of the 5,436 operators supervised, the breaches were found at 4,564 locations, or 84 percent of the total, the labor ministry said, adding that 61 cases were especially serious violations of the Labor Standards Law and other regulations and were referred to prosecutors.

Automobile drivers will be exempted for five years from a legal overtime cap to be introduced at major firms in April next year but the findings revealed many of them are forced to work long hours.

Of the 4,564 operators, 58.2 percent, representing the biggest proportion, contravened labor time regulations, followed by 21.5 percent violating extra payment rules.

The survey found some truck drivers were on duty for about 320 hours per month, exceeding the basic upper limit of 293 hours set by the government.

The ministry also found some operators of expressway bus services made their drivers work longer than overtime caps set in their labor-management agreements.

Japan's labor law requires employers to reach a written agreement with workers and submit it to relevant authorities before prescribing overtime exceeding an eight-hour working day or a 40-hour working week.

Japanese professional drivers have been facing tougher working conditions on the back of intensifying price competition and a workforce shortage.

In January 2016, a ski tour bus from Tokyo careened off a road in the resort town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, killing 13 passengers and two drivers.

The Tokyo-based operator of the bus, ESP, was indicted Friday for illegally making some of its drivers work overtime without concluding a labor-management agreement.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

6 Comments
Login to comment

No wonder they have such practice, those industries encounter difficulties to find new recruits.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

320 hours per month!?!?! In a 30 day month that is more than 10 hours a day with no day off!!! Holy cow...Find a different job!!!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

a 40 hour work week with weekends off and 2+ weeks vacation would seem like a dream to them

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Not surprising!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

More than 80 percent of Japanese operators hiring truck, bus and taxi drivers supervised by authorities last year were found to have breached labor rules, with illegal overtime work accounting for more than half of those violations, according to a recently released government survey.

"Supervised by authorities"? Sounds to me that the "authorities" need to be supervised themselves.

Oh and what about the drivers that are NOT supervised? What kind of hours are they working?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

You might as well change the headline to "80% of Japanese Companies Found To Have Breached Labor Rules."

Forced overtime, unclocked hours, multiple types of '-hara' are rife in all levels.

That it's happening in transport companies is just more dangerous since when a city office worker falls asleep at their desk, the worst they can do is headbutt a keyboard.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog