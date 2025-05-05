Over half of major Japanese firms not using AI in hiring: survey

More than half of major Japanese companies do not use artificial intelligence in recruiting fresh graduates, a recent Kyodo News survey showed, highlighting a cautious stance toward relying on AI for hiring despite its growing use in the workplace.

Of the 117 companies surveyed across various industries, including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., 64 said they do not use AI in recruitment, while 36 reported using it in some form, with 19 citing application form analysis as the most common use.

Seven companies said they use the technology to analyze online interviews, while others employ it in supplementary roles such as transcribing interviews or responding to applicant inquiries.

No companies said they used AI to assess in-person interviews.

The survey, to which companies responded between mid-March and early April, also found concerns about potential biases in AI-based assessments and doubts over the technology's ability to accurately evaluate student abilities.

Some also said relying on AI that is trained on a company's own hiring data could "undermine diversity," while others placed importance on direct communication between recruiters and candidates.

Among companies proactive in using AI, many said the technology can enhance fairness in the screening process by reducing reliance on individual decisions, starkly contrasting to firms concerned that AI could introduce its own biases.

Overreliance on AI has been identified as a risk in guidelines presented by the Japanese government in March, which stated that entrusting it with important decisions, such as recruitment, was "inappropriate."

Of the 36 companies using AI in their screening process, 32 said they were mindful of these guidelines, suggesting a careful approach to using the technology in their final decision.

Meanwhile, 17 companies did not provide a clear response on their AI usage in hiring.

© KYODO