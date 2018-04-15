Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This pair of mangoes called "Taiyo no Tamago" (Egg of the Sun) and grown in Miyazaki Prefecture, fetched a record-matching 400,000 yen at the season's first auction at a local wholesale market on Monday. Photo: KYODO
business

Pair of mangoes fetches record-matching Y400,000 at season's 1st auction

0 Comments
MIYAZAKI

A pair of premium mangoes from the southwestern Japan prefecture of Miyazaki fetched a record-matching 400,000 yen at the season's first auction at a local wholesale market on Monday, maintaining the price tag from the previous year.

The high-end mangoes are called "Taiyo no Tamago" (Egg of the Sun) as they have cleared the brand's qualifications of weighing at least 350 grams, possessing a high level of sugar and having a bright red color covering more than half of its skin, according to the Miyazaki Agricultural Economic Federation.

The pricey pair, cased in a container and weighing about 1 kilogram in total, will be sold at a department store in Fukuoka, the biggest city in the Kyushu region.

As the mango brand celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, Miyazaki Deputy Gov Yukitoshi Gunji pledged the prefecture's continued efforts to promote it globally.

"It has grown into a major brand of Miyazaki and was even provided as a cooking ingredient to the Ise-Shima summit (of the Group of Seven industrialized nations) two years ago," Gunji said. "We would like to continue promoting its appeal to the world."

The federation expects shipping from growers to peak between mid-May and June this season.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

Overcoming Cultural Boundaries With Chef Marybeth Boller

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Culture

Gachapon: Japan’s Irresistible Capsule Toys You Never Knew You Needed

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Dog Cafe Living Room

GaijinPot Travel

20 Images that Prove Cherry Blossoms in Japan Make Life Worth Living

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Hiking

Senkakuwan Bay

GaijinPot Travel

History

Tomonoura

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 14-15

Savvy Tokyo