Pair of premium Yubari melons sell for ¥3 million

A pair of premium melons that fetched 3 million yen at the first auction of the year in Sapporo, on Friday

A pair of melons grown in Yubari in Hokkaido, fetched 3 million yen at the first auction of the season in Sapporo on Friday.

The auction was held at at the Sapporo City Central Wholesale Market from 7 a.m., Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The buyer was Hokuyupack Co, a melon packaging and sales company in Yubari.

Hokuyupack President Kiyomichi Noda said, “I want to revitalize Yubari and hope people all over Japan will enjoy the sweet melons.'' He said Yubari melons will be given away for free to the first 200 customers at his company's office on June 1st and 2nd.

According to the Yubari City Agricultural Cooperative, this year, 89 melon growers are expected to ship a total of 3,219 tons, with sales expected to be around 1.92 billion yen.

The highest price ever paid for a pair of Yubari melons at an auction was 5 million yen in 2019.

© Japan Today