Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Panasonic considers building new EV battery plant in Oklahoma

0 Comments
OSAKA

Panasonic Holdings Corp is considering building a new factory in the U.S. state of Oklahoma to produce batteries for electric vehicles, according to a source familiar with the plan.

If the plan is formalized, the plant would become the third EV battery factory in the United States after Nevada and Kansas to be opened by the Japanese manufacturer, a major supplier to Tesla Inc, on the back of the expanding EV market in North America.

Panasonic and the Oklahoma state government have concluded a contract stipulating the terms on which the electronics company would become eligible for a subsidy if it built a plant, the source said Sunday.

"It is true we have concluded a contract, but no other details have been decided yet," a Panasonic official said.

The source said Oklahoma is only one of the candidate sites for a new factory and that the agreement does not guarantee any investment by the Japanese company.

Panasonic, which runs its "Gigafactory" battery production site in Nevada jointly with Tesla, said in July last year it would invest up to around $4 billion to build another factory in Kansas.

Although the Kansas plant has not started operation, the company plans to increase its production capacity for EV batteries to 150 to 200 gigawatts by fiscal 2028, equivalent to three to four times its current output capacity.

The move comes as Panasonic and other battery manufacturers rush to increase production capacity in North America, where demand for automotive batteries is projected to grow rapidly with the expansion of the EV market.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Free Galleries in Roppongi Worth The Visit

Savvy Tokyo

events

 This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Songs from Ryuichi Sakamoto that Impacted Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Dine Like a Local: 5 Tips for Eating Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shin-Cha: How to Enjoy the Freshest Japanese Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Build, Drive, Manage or Teach: Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Apartment Hunting Do’s and Don’ts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use Pasmo or Suica with an iPhone for Commuting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Vogel Park

GaijinPot Travel