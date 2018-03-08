Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Panasonic Museum opens in Kodama

0 Comments
OSAKA

Panasonic Corp opened the Panasonic Museum in Kadoma City, Osaka, on Thursday - on the same day (March 7) in 1918 the company was founded as Matsushita Electric Housewares Manufacturing Works by legendary business leader Konosuke Matsushita.

An opening ceremony was held in the Konosuke Matsushita Museum on the premises, with 40 people in attendance including such dignitaries as the mayors of Kadoma and neighboring Moriguchi City, as well as company associates and executives.

The Panasonic Museum consists of the Konosuke Matushita Museum, the Hall of Manufacturing Ingenuity and the Sakura Hiroba, a garden with rows of sakura, or cherry trees, that was opened in April 2006. Adjacent to the Sakura Hiroba lies the former home of Matsushita, which the company plans to open to the public on a limited basis in the future.

The Konosuke Matsushita Museum, which was newly constructed, is a faithful reproduction of the company’s third head office building completed in 1933, with the same appearance and at exactly the same location as the old building. Here visitors will be guided through a path of exhibits that introduce them to the 94 years of the founder’s life, his thoughts on business and management philosophy.

The former Konosuke Matsushita Museum was renamed the Hall of Manufacturing Ingenuity after renovation. The building now houses around 150 home appliances, organized by category, that were carefully selected from among the Panasonic products offered in the past 100 years. Visitors can also trace the history of advertising by the company.

Furthermore, a treasure house containing about 400 products that marked the company’s history will also be open for viewing. Additionally, three modern works of art have been placed on the premises as monuments to commemorate the 100th anniversary, as well as symbolizing the future development of the company as it is stepping into the next 100 years.

The Panasonic Museum will be open to the public on Friday.

Panasonic said it will enhance the permanent exhibits, while hosting field trip programs for children, who will lead the next generation, and workshops for the general public.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Starting at a New School: 4 Day One Dos and Don’ts for ALTs

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

8 Of Tokyo’s Most Beautiful Sakura Viewing Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Food and Drink

Sapporo Beer Museum

GaijinPot Travel

ALTs and Their Utility Belts: 3 Practical Tools for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Transport

Kishi Station

GaijinPot Travel

Theme Parks

Hirakata Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

7 Years On: What March 11 Taught Me About Disaster Preparedness

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES