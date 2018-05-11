Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Panasonic has been enjoying a solid recovery, helped by growth in its automotive-related business Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
business

Panasonic profit soars on automotive business growth

1 Comment
By David Becker
TOKYO

Japanese electronics giant Panasonic on Thursday said its full-year net profit surged, helped by growth in its automative-related business.

The Osaka-based company said net profit for the fiscal year to March rose 58 percent to 236 billion yen ($2.1 million), up from 149 billion yen in the previous year.

"Increases in both sales and profit were achieved for fiscal 2018 due mainly to growth in the automotive and industrial-related businesses," the company said in a statement, adding that exchange rates also contributed to increased revenue.

The company has been enjoying a solid recovery, particularly with healthy sales of electronics products for automobiles such as navigation units.

The automative sales increased thanks to "market growth for eco-cars and expanded demand in advanced driver-assistance systems," Panasonic said.

Panasonic has partnered with local automotive titan Toyota and has provided batteries for US electric vehicle innovator Tesla, as it explores ways to expand beyond its mainstay electronics.

Jointly with Tesla, Panasonic produces lithium-ion battery cells at a "gigafactory" but Tesla's new mass-market model has been hit by a production delay.

Panasonic added that it is also boosting production capacity for automotive batteries at a new factory in Dalian, China.

Operating profit jumped 37.5 percent to 381 billion yen while sales rose 8.7 percent to 7.9 trillion yen, the company said.

It forecast net profit would climb 5.9 percent to 250 billion yen with sales rising 4.0 percent to 8.3 trillion yen for the coming year.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Kyoto

Live and study in the beautiful cultural capital of Japan.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Meanwhile, Panasonic, Toyota, and the vast majority of Japanese companies refuse to raise wages for Japanese workers by meaningful amounts.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Okama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

5 Reasons to Study Japanese in Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Point Break: Loyalty Cards in Japan Thicken Wallets but Lack in Payoffs

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Vegan Recipe: Plain And Beetroot White Miso Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Shrines

Hokkaido Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

Families

10 Ways To Spend A Special 2018 Mother’s Day In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo