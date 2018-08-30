Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Panasonic plans to move its European headquarters from Britain to the Netherlands due to concerns over potential tax issues related to Brexit Photo: AFP/File
business

Panasonic to move UK headquarters on Brexit fears

0 Comments
By Kazuhiro Nogi
TOKYO

Panasonic plans to move its European headquarters from Britain to the Netherlands later this year over concerns about potential tax issues related to Brexit, a company spokeswoman said Thursday.

"We will move our European headquarters to the Netherlands," the spokeswoman told AFP, confirming a report in the Nikkei business daily about the Japanese electronics giant's decision.

Laurent Abadie, CEO of Panasonic Europe, told the Nikkei that the headquarters would move from outside London to Amsterdam in October.

The decision was sparked by fears that Japan could treat Britain as a tax haven after Brexit if London decides to lower its corporate tax rate in a bid to attract businesses, she said.

If Japan made the designation, Panasonic could face back taxes levied by Tokyo.

Abadie told the newspaper that Panasonic had been considering a move for the past 15 months, with concerns about barriers to the flow of people and goods also a factor in the decision to move.

Of the 20 to 30 people in the London office, around 10 to 20 employees dealing with auditing and financial operations would move. Investor relations staff would stay put, the newspaper said.

Britain is due to leave the EU in March 2019, in a process that has sparked uncertainty in the business sector and concern about the consequences for the country's economy.

Several Japanese firms including megabank MUFG, Nomura Holdings, Daiwa Securities and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group have said they are planning to move their main EU bases out of London.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Careers

Bringing Businesses To Life Through The Lens With Photographer Tia Haygood

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Temples

Kongobu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Lifestyle

Working Mothers In Japan: The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Hometown Heroes: 5 Japanese Soccer Clubs for 5 Types of Fans

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

5 Unnecessary Things Tourists Do When Traveling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

The Northern Japan Alps

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 1-2

Savvy Tokyo