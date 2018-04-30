Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Panasonic to pay $280 mil to settle federal corruption probe

0 Comments
LAKE FOREST, Calif

Panasonic Corp will pay about $280 million to resolve federal charges that executives at its in-flight entertainment unit improperly hid payments to consultants overseas.

Federal prosecutors announced Monday that Panasonic will pay $143 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Meanwhile its Southern California subsidiary, Panasonic Avionics, will pay $137 million in penalties to the U.S. Justice Department.

Email and phone messages seeking comment from Panasonic were not immediately returned.

Government officials say the investigation concerned payments to consultants in Asia, at least one of which did little or no work.

The company is accused of concealing payments to third-party sales agents, in violation of the accounting provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Officials say those payments were improperly recorded in Panasonic's regulatory filings.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Pocketalk: Your No. 1 Travel Hack for Adventuring in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Temples

Gango-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Tokyo’s Top Summer School Programs For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Nightlife

Sone Jazz Bar

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Parks and Gardens

Kyoto Botanical Gardens

GaijinPot Travel