Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Pandemic-hit travel agency JTB sells Tokyo HQ to raise funds

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese travel agency JTB Corp said Tuesday it sold its Tokyo headquarters as well as another building in Osaka as it progresses a restructuring effort aimed at shoring up its finances after the COVID-19 pandemic killed demand for its services.

JTB sold the buildings for several tens of billions of yen to bolster its cash reserves, a company source said. A JTB spokesperson declined to comment on specifics around the sale value or name of the buyer.

The company will continue to use the building in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward as its headquarters on a lease contract basis, the source said.

The major travel agency is attempting to weather the COVID storm as it posted a record net loss of 105.2 billion yen in the year ended March.

Demand slumped due to travel restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic and the company's capital adequacy ratio dropped to 6.9 percent as of the end of March from 24.3 percent a year ago.

JTB plans to reduce its group head count by 7,200 and close 115 domestic outlets, or about 25 percent of the total, to cut costs, while raising 30 billion yen to strengthen its capital base through a third-party allotment of preferred shares with financial institutions.

Similarly, its domestic rival H.I.S. Co sold its head office in the capital's Minato Ward for 32.5 billion yen to improve its cash position.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Don't worry guys your buddy Suga will soon bail you out with the 'Go to Travel' campaign which the government will start again.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The company will continue to use the building in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward as its headquarters on a lease contract basis, the source said.

So they sold an assent in order to put themselves into more debt.

Bravo.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So they sold an assent in order to put themselves into more debt.

What debt?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #147: Parents Take Off Work to Tackle Unfinished Summer Homework

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog