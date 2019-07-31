Panel proposes average minimum wage of more than ¥900 for 1st time

A government panel proposed Wednesday that the average hourly minimum wage in Japan should be raised to 901 yen in fiscal 2019, exceeding 900 yen for the first time ever as the consumption tax will be increased in October.

In its guideline on minimum wages, the labor ministry's advisory panel said the average wage needs to be raised by 27 yen from the previous year -- the largest increase since fiscal 2002 when it started using an hourly wage to propose a rough target for hikes.

While minimum wages in Tokyo and Kanagawa will exceed 1,000 yen under the proposal, those in 17 prefectures will remain on the 700 yen level, underlining the gap between metropolitan and rural areas.

Currently, hourly minimum wages are decided by the ministry's regional bureaus in each of Japan's 47 prefectures, taking into account the local economic situation.

Following the proposal submitted by the central government's advisory panel, local panels in each prefecture will recommend revised minimum wages by August. The new minimum hourly wages will be adopted around October.

Although labor unions aiming to boost the income of workers and management seeking to avoid rises in personnel costs clashed in negotiations, the two sides managed to agree on the wage hike, taking into consideration the planned 2-percentage-point tax hike and a labor shortage on the back of Japan's rapidly aging population.

The size of the wage increase was 25 yen in both fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2017 and 26 yen in fiscal 2018. With the proposed hike of 27 yen in fiscal 2019, or 3.1 percent, the average minimum wage will likely post around a 3 percent increase for the fourth consecutive year.

Following marathon talks since Tuesday afternoon that lasted throughout the night, the panel submitted rough targets for minimum wage hikes in four classifications, with a rise of 28 yen proposed for Tokyo and other prefectures with big cities.

If Tokyo and Kanagawa raise the minimum wage in line with the proposal, the figures will be 1,013 yen in Tokyo and 1,011 yen in Kanagawa.

Though the government has advocated around a 3 percent increase in minimum hourly wages, it adopted a more aggressive expression in its economic and fiscal policy outline compiled in June, saying it aims to have the national average hourly wage "become 1,000 yen sooner" than expected.

If the current pace of wage increases was adopted, the goal of raising the average minimum wage to 1,000 yen would be met around 2023.

Among the 47 prefectures, Kagoshima in southwestern Japan will offer the lowest minimum wage of 787 yen -- more than 200 yen lower than the highest amount in Tokyo -- if the figures are revised as proposed in the guideline.

The wage disparity has been a factor behind the outflow of rural populations, with people migrating to urban areas in search of jobs. This has contributed to a contraction in local economies.

Meanwhile, a sharp wage hike would hurt the management of small and medium-sized firms. Some experts have said that large increases in the minimum wage would trigger business contractions and bankruptcies, eventually leading to job cuts.

