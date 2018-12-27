Panel proposes strengthening measures to protect whistleblowers

A government panel has proposed in a report strengthening measures to protect whistleblowers to address cases of companies taking retaliatory actions.

But the panel stopped short of recommending penalizing companies that took retaliatory steps despite such requests from some whistleblowers.

Its proposals include protecting not only employees but also former employees and obliging companies to set up internal reporting channels in the report.

The panel set up by the Cabinet Office also called on the government to implement administrative measures against companies such as advisories and instructions.

The government should also issue warnings to companies that took retaliatory moves against whistleblowers and if they do not follow the warnings and correct their actions, the government should disclose the names of the companies, the panel said.

The panel did not suggest penalizing companies that took retaliatory steps or introducing confidentiality requirements for corporate staff members receiving reports.

Companies should be encouraged to take measures on their own to prevent retaliatory moves, the panel said.

The Cabinet Office will make these proposals to the Consumer Affairs Agency before a bill is submitted to the ordinary Diet session next year. The law on whistleblower protection came into effect in April 2006 and the government reviews the law roughly every five years.

A number of business misconduct cases have come to the fore recently in Japan following reports by whistleblowers.

The recent arrest of ousted Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn and his close aide Greg Kelly for alleged financial wrongdoing came after an internal probe triggered by a whistleblower report.

Former executives of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Inc. were also indicted for bribing a Thai public servant over a power plant project after the company was alerted by a whistleblower.

The panel said firms with 300 or fewer employees are not subject to the requirement of establishing reporting channels but urged to make their own efforts.

