Panel urges Japan to prep for digital yen that coexists with cash

TOKYO

Japan should make preparations to issue a digital yen "without delay" and treat it as legal tender that would coexist with cash, a government panel of experts said.

The nine-member panel under the Finance Ministry said any central bank digital currency, or a digital yen, should be usable "by anyone, anytime and anywhere" and compatible with other private companies' digital payment services.

Currently, Japan does not have specific plans to introduce a digital yen. However, the Bank of Japan has launched a pilot program to study the feasibility of implementing such a currency.

China has already experimented with a digital yuan. In contrast, major economies have taken a more cautious stance about issuing digital versions of their currencies.

The European Central Bank has begun a two-year "preparation phase" but has yet to decide whether to issue a digital euro. The U.S. Federal Reserve has also not decided on issuing its CBDC, though it is examining the pros and cons.

"The basic stance should be that CBDC will complement, rather than replace, cash," the latest report by the panel on CBDC said, calling for closer coordination between the government and the BOJ.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the appeal of digital payments, Japan is still known as a cash-loving nation. Of the some 2,100 trillion yen held by households, more than half was in cash and deposits at the end of September.

The government and the BOJ have taken the view that they will make cash available as long as there is demand for it.

The panel of university professors and researchers at think tanks also said public safety and privacy concerns about a digital yen should also be addressed, adding that the amount of user information handled by the BOJ should be kept to a minimum.

As part of such efforts, the panel suggested that utilizing intermediaries -- private-sector entities that facilitate transactions between CBDC users and the BOJ -- would be preferable to direct engagement between the two parties.

