Parcel firms boost transborder e-commerce services on Chinese demand

Major Japanese delivery companies have been boosting transborder e-commerce services to respond to a growing demand for Japanese products such as diapers and cosmetics among Chinese customers.

In 2016, the market size of China-bound online shopping in Japan was estimated at 1.04 trillion yen ($9.5 billion), up 30.3 percent from a year before. It is expected to reach 1.9 trillion yen in 2020, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Major Japanese parcel delivery company Yamato Holdings Co tied up with Chinese online retailer JD.com in 2016 to quickly transport Japanese products to Chinese shoppers. Their cooperation has expanded to cover know-how for small parcel deliveries involving fresh foods that require cold storage.

In October 2017, Japan Post Co started a new delivery service for Chinese e-commerce shoppers for which lower tariffs are applied by China's customs than for usual international parcel services.

Inagora Inc., operator of a smartphone app specializing in China-bound online shopping, has been undertaking cumbersome export formalities on behalf of companies selling products via the internet in Japan.

The Tokyo-based company has received capital investments from companies including trading house Itochu Corp, KDDI Corp and SBI Holdings Inc to increase its employees and expand delivery service areas.

