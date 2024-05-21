 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former US president Donald Trump saw the value of the parent company behind his Truth Social media platform drop after it began trading publicly Image: AFP/File
business

Parent company of Trump's Truth Social posts $328 mil loss

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Trump Media and Technology Group, which owns former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social, lost more than $300 million in the first quarter of 2024, it said Monday.

TMTG, which recently went public, posted a net loss of $327.6 million from January to March, compared with $210,300 in net losses for the same period last year, according to a company statement.

Over the quarter, TMTG -- whose primary asset is the Truth Social network founded by Trump after he was kicked off Twitter and Facebook in 2021 -- generated just $770,500 in sales.

Some experts have likened TMTG to "meme stocks," whose prices are often driven by popular support rather than a business's financial standing or vision.

TMTG began publicly trading on the Nasdaq on March 26, meaning the Republican White House candidate's media group is now obligated to publish quarterly results.

Trump holds 57.3 percent of TMTG, which merged with a shell company known as Digital World Acquisition in late March.

Such special purpose mergers are often used as a way to enable a young company to quickly get its shares trading publicly. Equity owners in such transactions are typically required to hold the stock for six months before cashing out.

According to TMTG, the vast majority of the quarterly losses were related to $311 million in non-cash expenses -- including the elimination of prior liabilities -- which occurred prior to the merger with Digital World.

Closing costs of the merger amounted to $6.3 million, contributing to a Q1 operating loss of $12.1 million, about four times the operating loss in the year-ago period.

"As of April 29, 2024, the company's stock was held by over 621,000 shareholders, the vast majority of whom are retail investors," it said in the statement.

TMTG's share price plunged by more than 70 percent shortly after its Wall Street debut, before rebounding from mid-April.

The drop slashed several billion dollars from Trump's financial holdings.

TMTG chief executive Devin Nunes, a former Republican congressman, had accused hedge funds of illegally manipulating the market to drive down TMTG's share price.

In Monday's statement, Nunes said that the company is "well-capitalized."

"Our positive working capital allows us to explore and pursue a wide array of initiatives and innovations to build out the Truth Social platform including potential mergers and acquisitions activities," as well as options such as live TV streaming, he added.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Hyoko

GaijinPot Travel

Museums

teamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

Lake Yamanakako

GaijinPot Travel

What Happens If You Get A Traffic Ticket in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Takeda Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Ametora: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo

What’s It Like Living in West Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

What Is the Average Cost of Living in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Iris Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

The 10 One Piece Statues in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Blood Type Theory: A Crash Course

Savvy Tokyo