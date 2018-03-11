Pasona to host job fair for foreign students

Pasona Inc will be holding JOB-Haku, a job fair primarily aimed towards foreign students who are studying in Japan, in Tokyo on March 16, in Fukuoka on April 9, in Osaka on April 14 and Nagoya on April 21.

At the Tokyo venue, Pasona Human Resources (Shanghai) Co Ltd will host JOB-Haku CHINA@TOKYO which is aimed at mainly students from China studying in Japan.

According to a survey conducted by the Japan Student Services Organization, the number of foreign students in Japan has been on the rise in recent years, hitting a record high of 267,042 as of May 1, 2017. Around 65% of these students wish to work in Japan. However, only about 30% of those graduating were able to find jobs in Japan. JOB-Haku will be held in order to support foreign students find jobs in Japan.

JOB-Haku will open its first job fair in Fukuoka in addition to the previous venues which are Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya. At the job fair, companies will conduct company seminars and individual screening.

Also, at the Tokyo JOB-Haku, Noevir Holdings Co Ltd will conduct a seminar on makeup tips for job hunting in Japan.

Start-up seminars for those interested in starting a venture in Japan will also be conducted.

Inquiries: Pasona Inc, Global Search Business Division Phone +81-3-6734-1270

Date and Time: Friday, March 16, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (doors open at 9:30am)

Contacts: Aiko Umehara, Public Relations Department, Pasona Group Inc. Tel+81-3-6734-0215 or email p.kohoshitsu@pasonagroup.co.jp

© Japan Today