Pattonair opens Japan office

TOKYO

Pattonair, an aerospace and defence supply chain service provider, has expanded its global footprint with the opening of an office in Japan.

The Japan office extends Pattonair’s presence in Asia where it already operates a facility in Singapore and an office in China.

Located in Nagoya, the new office is headed up by business development manager Naoki Makino.

Pattonair is an established provider of supply chain solutions to major Japanese OEM’s in support of civil aircraft engines. Last year the company won its first contract from All Nippon Airways (ANA) servicing the airline’s global MRO network with the supply of C class parts for its Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engine which powers Boeings 787 Dreamliner.

David Schaffar, resident of Pattonair Asia, said, “We distinguish ourselves in the market by our global network, world class service and the ability to tailor solutions to a customer’s specific needs and performance goals. Being close to our customers is an essential part of this which the new office will provide for our Japanese customers.”

