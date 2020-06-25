Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Olympus has been struggling in the camera business, like its rivals, as consumers rely on increasingly sophisticated smartphone cameras Photo: AFP/File
business

Photo finish: End of an era as Olympus sells camera division

2 Comments
By TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA
TOKYO

It's the end of an era: Japan's Olympus said Wednesday it is selling its struggling camera division to focus on medical equipment -- now the major portion of the storied firm's business.

Olympus has been in the camera business since 1936, when it launched a product using the Zuiko lens, but it has struggled along with industry rivals as demand for traditional cameras declines, with consumers relying on increasingly sophisticated smartphone cameras.

The company said it has signed a memo of understanding to transfer its camera business to investment fund Japan Industrial Partners, with the goal of sealing a final deal by the end of September.

The value of the sale was not specified.

The firm has produced a number of famous products, including the half-size camera Olympus Pen, the world's first micro-cassette tape recorder Zuiko Pearlcorder, and the Olympus OM-D series, a mirrorless interchangeable lens camera.

The company said it had tried to cut costs and develop profitable, high-end lenses to survive in an increasingly difficult digital camera market.

"Despite all such efforts, Olympus's Imaging business recorded operating losses for three consecutive fiscal years up to the term ended in March 2020," the company said.

Olympus has, however, seen success in the medical equipment field, controlling a whopping 70 percent share of the global endoscope market.

The firm's decision comes as many of its domestic, traditional rivals including Fujifilm and Canon also aggressively expand in the medical equipment sector, under pressure from the same decline in camera sales.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

I am sorry to see them go. They made good cameras.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Cameras? I guess those people still use DVDs and newspapers and fax machines too?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Wheelchair Women Are Changing The Dialogue Around Disability In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Throwing Away The Kimono Rule Book With Anji Salz

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Ranked Best Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shibuya—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What to Watch on Netflix Japan in 2020: 10 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #86: Wasabi Farmers Cringe At The Thought of Wasabi-Free Sushi

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

TeamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Top 10 Things To Do In Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog