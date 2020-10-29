Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Instagram modified its rules to allow showing people hugging, cupping or holding their breasts after controversy over the removal of images of Black plus-size model Nyome Nicholas-Williams Photo: AFP/File
business

Plus-size model prompts Instagram nudity policy change

0 Comments
By Lionel BONAVENTURE
SAN FRANCISCO

Instagram has relaxed its nudity policy in response to a campaign to let people show pride in their bodies even if they don't fit beauty stereotypes.

Instagram modified its rules to allow showing people hugging, cupping or holding their breasts after controversy over the removal of images of Black plus-size model Nyome Nicholas-Williams.

UK-based Nicholas-Williams prompted the controversy after posting pictures of herself topless but covering her breasts with her arms on her @curvynyome Instagram account.

"We are grateful to our global community for speaking openly and honestly about their experiences and hope this policy change will help more people to confidently express themselves," Instagram global head of policy programs Carolyn Merrell said Tuesday in response to an AFP inquiry.

"We know people feel more empowered to express themselves and create communities of support - like the body positivity and acceptance communities - if they feel that their bodies and images are accepted,"

Instagram policies on nudity keep in mind that the platform is intended for people as young as 13 years of age.

Images of breasts being squeezed were banned because they are typically associated with pornography, but images of plus-sized women hugging themselves topless in artful expressions of pride caused Instagram to amend the policy.

Imagery of breasts being grabbed and squeezed still break Instagram rules.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 42, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Beauty Blenda Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Ways to have an Online Halloween in Japan This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #103: Marie Kondo Japanese YouTube Channel Sparks Joy with Fonts and Color

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 31-November 1

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Hottest Instagram-Worthy Cafés Reviewed

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What Ghost of Tsushima Gets Right and Wrong About Japan’s Past

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥100,000 in Ikebukuro—October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Share Your Favorite Memories of Japan on Social Media and Win ¥100,000 in JNTO Travel Vouchers

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Spooking Yourself While Social Distancing

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Traveling With Kids: Making Cultural Activities More Exciting For Kids

Savvy Tokyo