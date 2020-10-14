Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japanese firms fall woefully short of meeting gov't goals on women in management

4 Comments
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO

About one-fifth of Japanese companies have no female managers and most say women account for less than 10% of management, a Reuters monthly poll found, highlighting the struggle for the government's "womenomics" drive to make headway.

The survey results come as Japan is seen to delay its target this year to raise the share of women in leadership posts to 30% as part of the government's campaign to empower women, dubbed "womenomics", and cope with Japan's aging population.

The Reuters Corporate Survey, conducted Sept 29-Oct 8, found 71% of Japanese firms said women accounted for less than 10% of management, while 17% had no female managers at all.

Asked how much scope there was to increase female managers, 55% said by around 10%, a quarter said by about 20%, one in 10 firms said by around 30%, while 5% saw no room for that.

"Regardless of sex, we should hire talented people and promote them on their merits, rather than putting priority on the proportion," a chemicals maker manager wrote in the survey.

A paper and pulp maker manager wrote: "We hire more female new graduates than male, but many female hires tend to leave the company after a while, making it hard to raise female managers."

The survey, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research, canvassed 485 large and midsize non-financial firms. About 240 firms answered the questions on condition of anonymity.

The results were similar to the previous poll taken in 2018.

Japan's global ranking on gender parity fell to 121st out of 153 countries in a World Economic Forum report for 2020.

New premier Yoshihide Suga's 21-member cabinet has just two female ministers, and women account for just short of 10% of all lawmakers in parliament's powerful lower house.

While aiming to follow his predecessor Shinzo Abe's policies including the coronavirus pandemic response, Suga has pledged to allow insurance coverage for expensive fertility treatments.

On the pandemic impact on employment and wages, 47% of Japan firms suffered it, causing many to curb new hiring, slash wages and reduce staff, the survey showed.

One third of firms expect employment to remain short of pre-pandemic levels at the year end, while a slim majority, 52% of firms, saw capital expenditure would undershoot their initial plans, dampening prospects for sustained economic recovery.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

They need to hire more women for these positions.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Just more of the "Abe" legacy!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It should not be the government’s business to set a goal for hiring female managers in the private sector. Private companies are different from governments in that they can go bust if they perform badly.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

we should hire talented people and promote them on their merits, rather than putting priority on the proportion,

I fully agree with this statement. However, they don't even abide by this mantra.

Furthermore, they are failing to mention how the Government itself has failed at doing the same when they said they wanted to involve women more in politics.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

"...highlighting the struggle for the government's "womenomics"

Why is it a "struggle" for the govt? It should be a "struggle" for private-sector employers who are failing the grade, not to mention the women who join companies on a career track and then leave after a short time.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hot springs

Higashiyama Onsen　

GaijinPot Travel

Adventures

Girls’ Weekend in Dogo Onsen, Matsuyama

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #101: Social Media Is Programmed to Appeal to Seven Deadly Sins

GaijinPot Blog

Furikomi – A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Would You Live In A Jiko Bukken?

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Cafe & Bar Donyoku

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥90,000 in Kyoto, October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Why Pantene Japan’s New #PrideHair Campaign Featuring Trans Models is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Vote for your Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Must-Try Snacks & Beverages This Fall In Japan

Savvy Tokyo