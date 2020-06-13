Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Pedestrians cast shadows as they make their way at a financial district in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS file
business

Pandemic heightens chance Japan will slide back into deflation: poll

4 Comments
By Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO

The coronavirus pandemic has raised the chance Japan's economy will slip back into deflation as social curbs to halt the spread of the disease hits businesses and consumers, a majority of analysts polled by Reuters said.

With the world's third-largest economy set to suffer a more than 20% contraction this quarter, over half the analysts surveyed by Reuters bet the Bank of Japan will further expand its already massive monetary stimulus.

"Even after the pandemic is contained, Japan's output gap will unlikely return to positive territory this year and next," said Hiroshi Ugai, chief economist at JPMorgan Securities Japan. "That means Japan may suffer a mild deflation."

When asked whether the pandemic could tip Japan back into deflation, 23 of 40 analysts polled said the chances were either "high" or "very high." The remainder said the likelihood was low.

Japan's core consumer prices, which exclude volatile fresh food but includes energy costs, are seen falling 0.5% in the current fiscal year ending in March 2021, the poll conducted between June 2-11 showed.

Core consumer inflation is projected to hit a modest 0.3% next fiscal year, according to the poll.

With business activity hit by lockdown measures from April through late May, Japan's economy is expected to shrink an annualised 21.3% in April-June, marking the third straight quarter of contraction, the poll found.

GDP was seen rebounding 8.0% in the third quarter and 5.4% in the final quarter of 2020.

The economy will shrink 5.2% this fiscal year before recovering to 3.2% growth next year, the poll showed.

Sixty-five percent of analysts polled expected the BOJ's next move to be a further expansion of stimulus, although this is down from nearly 80% in the previous poll.

The government issued a state of emergency in April requesting citizens to stay home and businesses to shut.

Although the state of emergency was lifted in late May, there is uncertainty how quickly businesses will re-open. The need for social distancing policies could hurt profits for many retailers, analysts say.

"Economic activity has restarted in several phases but there's still a risk of another wave of infection. That will keep consumers cautious," said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities.

The BOJ eased monetary policy for a second straight month in April and created in May a new lending facility to channel money to small firms hit by the pandemic.

The government has laid out two spending packages worth a combined $2.2 trillion to ease the pain on an economy already headed for deep recession.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

Slide back into? When did it crawl out?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

This is a given. We all knew this about 6 months ago.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Nobody I know is getting any more money, in fact less so deflation is the answer, isn’t it?

And nothing in the post from the government nor the bank-still more debts than money this month!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Good. My money will go further.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Deflation is not necessarily a bad thing.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Good we have Abe in charge he will save us!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 23, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

A Day in the Life of a Frustrated Eikaiwa Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Shopping

Best Adult Shops in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #85: Racist NHK Video on US BLM Protests Sparks Outrage

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Using An Air Conditioner

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Ginger-Genmai Gin and Tonic

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon