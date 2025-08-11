 Japan Today
Npochamu and Kimimaro
Image shows characters Npochamu (R) and Kimimaro. Image: Itochu Corp
business

Popular Japanese character 'Npochamu' aims for overseas expansion

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese character "Npochamu," marketed as a goofy and rotund yoghurt fairy, is aiming to capitalize on its popularity overseas, with trading house Itochu Corp gaining merchandising rights for countries and regions in Asia and North America.

Npochamu and friend Kimimaro are already a hit among young people in Japan and South Korea, with goods such as charms featuring their likeness dangling from bags on city streets, while clips of their antics have amassed millions of views online.

Created by Japanese illustrator Kawaisouni!, whose moniker comes from an expression roughly meaning "How pitiful!" in English, Npochamu started gaining attention in 2022 after the artist began posting content of the white marshmallow-like figure on social media.

Itochu will develop Npochamu through a Hong Kong-based investee firm that also holds the rights to the Finnish storybook characters known as The Moomins.

The Japanese conglomerate aims to increase the total annual distribution value of Npochamu content to around 150 billion yen ($1.02 billion) by 2029. Its current value is around 10 billion yen.

In Japan and South Korea, a separate Japanese firm holds the rights to and manages the sales of Npochamu goods such as plushies and keychains.

The Japanese government has positioned the export of goods and content like manga and video games as part of its "Cool Japan" strategy for economic growth.

According to government estimates, the amount of such exports in 2022 reached 4.7 trillion yen, rivaling the scale of the steel and semiconductor industries.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

