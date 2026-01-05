 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Premium Sato Nishiki cherries
Photo shows premium Sato Nishiki cherries that fetched 1.55 million yen per box at the year's first auction in Tendo, Yamagata Prefecture, on Monday. Image: Kyodo
business

Premium cherries fetch over ¥1 mil in year's 1st auctions in Japan

0 Comments
YAMAGATA, Japan

Premium "Sato Nishiki" cherries from the northeastern Japan prefecture of Yamagata fetched record prices at the year's first auctions on Monday, including 1.8 million yen ($11,500) for a box at a Tokyo market, or more than 26,000 yen per cherry.

An auction in the city of Tendo in Yamagata, Japan's main cherry-producing prefecture, also sold a 68-cherry box for a record 1.55 million yen.

Cherries typically peak in early summer, but growers have advanced the harvest using "ultra-forced" cultivation, which chills trees to simulate winter before keeping them in greenhouses.

Kenichi Mannen, deputy sales manager at JA Tendo Foods, which won the top bid in Tendo, said, "I heard management was tough this year due to unstable weather, and we want to work hard to deliver products that make customers happy."

JA Tendo Foods plans to sell the cherries online.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embassy officials visit Fukui — and find more than they expected

Earlier this month, the Fukui Prefectural Government Tokyo Office hosted a two-day tour for staff of overseas institutions based in Tokyo. The participants included senior staff from the embassies of Ecuador, Colombia, Myanmar and Laos, along with a journalist from Taiwan’s Global News.

Read more about the two-day route that offers a blueprint for discovering Fukui beyond the usual tourist circuit.

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japan’s Kanji of the Year Is ‘Bear’ — What Did That Say About 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Announces PR Language Requirement

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Traditional Games To Celebrate The New Year in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Year Worth Of Monthly Date Ideas in Japan For All Ages

Savvy Tokyo

Kobe Luminarie

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Candied Kumquat Recipe: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit With An Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Kyu-Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Drugstore Skincare in Japan: Breaking Down The Most Popular Brands & Products

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan Trends 2025: What Changed and What’s Shaping 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Japanese Books About Cats You Can Read in English

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo