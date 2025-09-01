Prices of 1,422 food items to rise in September

A survey of 195 major food companies by Teikoku Databank found that prices of 1,422 food and beverage items are scheduled to rise in September. This marks the ninth consecutive month of price increases this year.

By food category, the most common price increases are for condiments, primarily mayonnaise and sauces, with 427 items, followed by processed foods, including frozen foods and fish paste products, with 338, and confectionery, with 291 items, Teikoku Databank said.

All of these increases are attributed to rising raw material costs, as well as the shifting of logistics, labor and packaging costs.

Specifically, Kewpie has announced price increases for a total of 66 items, including household mayonnaise and dressings; J. Oil Mills has announced price increases for all household oils and fats products, including canola oil; and Morinaga & Co has announced price increases for 54 items, primarily confectionery, including its DAR chocolate brand.

At present, the total number of items known to be subject to price increases for the whole of 2025 stands at 20,034. This is the first time in two years that the 20,000-item mark has been exceeded.

Teikoku said in its statement: "Logistics costs and labor costs due to wage increases are the main factors, rather than the weak yen."

It predicts that price hikes for food and beverages are likely to become long-term and permanent.

© Japan Today