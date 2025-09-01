Prices of 1,422 food items to rise in September

A survey of 195 major food companies by Teikoku Databank found that prices of 1,422 food and beverage items are scheduled to rise in September. This marks the ninth consecutive month of price increases this year.
By food category, the most common price increases are for condiments, primarily mayonnaise and sauces, with 427 items, followed by processed foods, including frozen foods and fish paste products, with 338, and confectionery, with 291 items, Teikoku Databank said.
All of these increases are attributed to rising raw material costs, as well as the shifting of logistics, labor and packaging costs.
Specifically, Kewpie has announced price increases for a total of 66 items, including household mayonnaise and dressings; J. Oil Mills has announced price increases for all household oils and fats products, including canola oil; and Morinaga & Co has announced price increases for 54 items, primarily confectionery, including its DAR chocolate brand.
At present, the total number of items known to be subject to price increases for the whole of 2025 stands at 20,034. This is the first time in two years that the 20,000-item mark has been exceeded.
Teikoku said in its statement: "Logistics costs and labor costs due to wage increases are the main factors, rather than the weak yen."
It predicts that price hikes for food and beverages are likely to become long-term and permanent.© Japan Today
kurisupisu
Delivery drivers and warehouse staff are driving wage push inflation?
Where’s the proof of these wage increases as I don’t see any!
thepersoniamnow
Well that is one thing that the government is doing consistently.
Nothing much else happens, but for certain the cost of things will go up.
divinda
The probably mean the wages of the CEOs
John
Wages have not increased, this is from government spending because the bond auctions have not been good. High yields, higher borrowing costs, more taxes needed to pay the interest.
BigP
Rising again? Enough already!
MarkX
I know we were spoiled for a long time here in Japan with manufacturers and shops not willing to hike prices, but it is now getting out of control. Each and every first of the month we get a huge list of products that are going up, and it is not a one time event. It seems every second or third month the same companies are raising prices again and again. There is no relief in sight for the poor consumer whose wages are not going up enough to keep up with this crazy inflation.
falseflagsteve
Oh no, not again. Personally it won’t have an effect on us but for those who are struggling, every increase hurts.