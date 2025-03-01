Prices of 2,343 food and drink products going up in March

A woman shops for frozen foods at a supermarket in Tokyo.

The prices of more than 2,000 food and drink products will rise during March, research firm Teikoku Databank said.

According to a survey of 195 food manufacturers by Teikoku Databank, 2,343 items will cost more. The number of items that have increased in price this year has exceeded last year's for three consecutive months, Teikoku Databank said.

By category, 1,381 processed foods such as frozen foods will see the biggest increases.

In addition, the cumulative number of items with price increases already announced by manufacturers through August is 10,797.

Companies say the price rises are due to the higher cost of imported ingredients, raw materials and the weak yen.

© Japan Today