Prison-made products event
Photo shows a booth selling products from Hakodate juvenile prison at an annual event to promote prison-made goods held in Tokyo in December. Image: Kyodo
business

Prison-made product sales recoup after pandemic, driven by online promotion

TOKYO

Sales of products made by prisoners in Japan have risen for four straight years, driven in part by efforts to promote them on social media, a foundation supporting the country's correctional system said.

Sales totaled about 812 million yen in fiscal 2024, recovering from a sharp decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, after hitting a record low of 369 million yen in fiscal 2020, according to the Japanese Correctional Association.

Prisoners nationwide have produced goods such as woodcrafts, sewn products and traditional Japanese crafts under labor programs designed to foster disciplined work habits and improve concentration.

Although prison labor ceased to be mandatory in consideration of inmates' ages and other characteristics following an amendment to the Penal Code that took effect in June last year, it continues to serve as a central measure for rehabilitation.

The prison-made products are gaining popularity, with about 37,600 people visiting an annual sales event in December, up roughly 1,900 from the previous year.

Sales rose by about 7 million yen to 45 million yen at the event, with barbecue grills made at Abashiri prison in Hokkaido, men's shoes from a prison in Chiba near Tokyo and pasta produced at a Yokohama prison selling well.

According to a survey of visitors to the Justice Ministry-hosted event, more than 20 percent said they learned about it through social networking services or YouTube, while 57 percent said it was their first visit. The survey also showed an increase in visitors in their 30s or younger.

"Purchasing these products helps maintain inmates' motivation and promotes their rehabilitation," said Masami Suzuki, an official at the ministry's Correction Bureau.

The products, marketed under the brand name CAPIC, an acronym for Correctional Association prison industry cooperation, are also sold at shops attached to prisons across the country and online.

