business

Problems reported with some services in V Point program after Monday launch

TOKYO

The new V Point reward program had issues with some of its services on Monday, the day of its launch.

Sumitomo Mitsui Card Co said it had fixed the glitch at around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Points program members are required to link their IDs using a smartphone app. However, a glitch in the system prevented this integration on Monday. According to the company, some members could not check their points balance and use the app to make payments with their points without integrating their accounts in advance.

However, the company said that it was still possible to make purchases and acquire points during that time.

The V Point reward point program was launched after Culture Convenience Club Co’s T Point program, which operates Tsutaya and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc’s V Point program, merged.

Is that the same T-point card that started responding to requests from police and prosecutors to provide personal information on card holders about 5 years ago?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

