Prudential Life Insurance sets up independent panel over fraud

Hiromitsu Tokumaru (2nd from L), president of Prudential Life Insurance Co, apologizes at a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday, over improper conduct by employees.

Prudential Life Insurance Co has launched a third-party panel to look into revelations that over 100 of its current and former employees engaged in improper conduct including defrauding clients.

The panel of four outside lawyers will also verify the findings of an in-house probe into the staff misconduct, which came to light last month, and draw up measures to prevent a recurrence, according to the Japanese subsidiary of U.S. giant Prudential Financial Inc.

The life insurer in January had expressed reluctance to conduct a third-party probe as the facts had already been confirmed through an internal investigation.

"Compensating affected customers and finding out the cause (of the misconduct) are our top priorities," Hiromitsu Tokumaru, new president and CEO of Prudential Life, told a press conference on Tuesday.

The company said that an independent customer compensation committee has also been launched to assess claims based on documents from affected customers as well as interviews with concerned parties.

As of Monday, about 300 compensation claims had been filed by customers, according to Tokumaru.

Prudential Life said on Jan. 16 that employees had improperly received around 3.1 billion yen ($20 million) from about 500 customers, including for fake investment proposals.

The company has suspended sales of life insurance products in Japan for 90 days since Monday to implement governance and operational changes to address the misconduct.

