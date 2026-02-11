 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prudential president at press conference
Hiromitsu Tokumaru (2nd from L), president of Prudential Life Insurance Co, apologizes at a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday, over improper conduct by employees. Image: Kyodo
business

Prudential Life Insurance sets up independent panel over fraud

3 Comments
TOKYO

Prudential Life Insurance Co has launched a third-party panel to look into revelations that over 100 of its current and former employees engaged in improper conduct including defrauding clients.

The panel of four outside lawyers will also verify the findings of an in-house probe into the staff misconduct, which came to light last month, and draw up measures to prevent a recurrence, according to the Japanese subsidiary of U.S. giant Prudential Financial Inc.

The life insurer in January had expressed reluctance to conduct a third-party probe as the facts had already been confirmed through an internal investigation.

"Compensating affected customers and finding out the cause (of the misconduct) are our top priorities," Hiromitsu Tokumaru, new president and CEO of Prudential Life, told a press conference on Tuesday.

The company said that an independent customer compensation committee has also been launched to assess claims based on documents from affected customers as well as interviews with concerned parties.

As of Monday, about 300 compensation claims had been filed by customers, according to Tokumaru.

Prudential Life said on Jan. 16 that employees had improperly received around 3.1 billion yen ($20 million) from about 500 customers, including for fake investment proposals.

The company has suspended sales of life insurance products in Japan for 90 days since Monday to implement governance and operational changes to address the misconduct.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Here we go again.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

In slang terms Insurance = FRAUD.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

""Prudential Life said on Jan. 16 that employees had improperly received around 3.1 billion yen ($20 million) from about 500 customers, including for fake investment proposals.""

Minor correction if I may !!!

Prudential Life said on Jan. 16 that The COMPANY had improperly RECEIVED / ACCEPTED and USED around 3.1 billion yen ($20 million) from about 500 customers, including for fake investment proposals.""

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Stuck in Skin Collective Performing at GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan Athletes to Watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

YouTuber with Three Wives is Losing Everything: Polygamy in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan for Couples with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Hawai Onsen and Togo Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Wakakusa Yamayaki

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Is Japan Really Losing Its ‘Four Seasons?’

GaijinPot Blog