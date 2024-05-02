 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Qantas apologised after a 'technology issue' with its mobile app exposed users' travel details including their names, flights and points Image: AFP
business

Qantas says app glitch exposed passengers' travel details

SYDNEY

Australian airline Qantas apologized Wednesday after a "technology issue" with its mobile app exposed users' travel details including their names, flights and points.

Many frequent fliers posted on social media that they were seeing other passengers' names, accounts, flight plans, points, and boarding passes.

Some reported that the glitch persisted even after the airline said it had fixed the app.

"We apologise to customers impacted by the issue with the Qantas app this morning, which has now been resolved," the carrier said in a statement.

"Current investigations indicate that it was caused by a technology issue and may have been related to recent system changes," it said. "At this stage, there is no indication of a cyber security incident."

Qantas confirmed that some frequent flyers saw other users' travel information including names, upcoming flight details, points balance and status.

"No further personal or financial information was shared, and customers would not have been able to transfer or use the Qantas Points of other frequent flyers," it said.

"We're not aware of any customers traveling with incorrect boarding passes."

Major cyber attacks in recent years have raised concerns about the protection of Australians' personal data.

In November 2022, Australia's largest private health insurer Medibank said hackers had accessed the data of 9.7 million current and former customers, including medical records.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

