Rakuten Card rolls out English language app to enhance user accessibility

Rakuten Card Co Ltd has announced the release of Rakuten Card Lite, the first English language app from the credit card company focused on the international community in Japan.

Now available on both Android and iOS platforms, Rakuten Card developed the app as part of Rakuten Group's commitment to provide more inclusive services and address the growing need for multilingual options in Japan. By launching a simplified version of the existing Rakuten Card app, the company aims to leverage a shorter development cycle and offer Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Korean language support in the future.

Rakuten Card’s new app offers users several features, including the ability to:

• Register for the member-exclusive online service Rakuten e-NAVI

• Check billing amounts, usage statements, available credit limits and account settings

• Access Rakuten Card’s English language FAQ on the Rakuten Card website

• Personalize app UI and UX with selectable color themes

The app leverages Rakuten AI to translate users’ credit card statements. Going forward, the company aims to further enhance translation accuracy using Rakuten’s AI technology and develop the app in line with the Rakuten Group’s inclusion efforts.

Rakuten Card is committed to delivering user-friendly services through its apps, ensuring that it is meeting customer needs and keeping pace with current trends. Since 2005, the company has offered online credit card applications to promote the advancement of digitalized services and launched the Rakuten Card App in September 2010 – Japan's first app for credit card customers. The app enables users to easily check billing statements, adjust payments, and access security features, and has been well-received by customers.

In addition, Rakuten Card is promoting synergies with Rakuten Pay, with plans to incorporate major features of its app into the Rakuten Pay app. Going forward, the company will continue to expand its efforts to digitalize credit cards, helping the industry to evolve past the physical plastic cards it has traditionally centered on.

Source: Rakuten Card Co

© Japan Today