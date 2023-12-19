Rakuten Card surpasses 30 million cards issued

Rakuten Card Co Ltd on Monday announced that the total number of cards issued to Rakuten cardholders has surpassed 30 million as of December. This watershed moment marks the achievement of the first of the company’s three “Triple Three” mid-term targets, Rakuten said in a press release.

Since launching in July 2005, Rakuten Card has proactively conducted a variety of initiatives to promote cross use between Rakuten Group services and accelerate the adoption of cashless payments both within the Rakuten Ecosystem and beyond. In October 2021, Rakuten Card announced its Triple Three mid-term targets of 30 million issued cards, 30 trillion yen shopping GTV and 30% GTV market share. The company said it aims to achieve the remaining two targets as soon as possible in order to contribute to the growth of each of the FinTech Group companies and the Rakuten Group as a whole, and further strengthen its customer and revenue bases.

Amid the ongoing changes in consumer behavior due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shift towards a cashless society driven by the increased demand for contactless transactions has continued. Credit card payments, in particular, have been leading the transition and are widely used for everyday shopping.

