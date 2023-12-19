Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Rakuten Card surpasses 30 million cards issued

0 Comments
TOKYO

Rakuten Card Co Ltd on Monday announced that the total number of cards issued to Rakuten cardholders has surpassed 30 million as of December. This watershed moment marks the achievement of the first of the company’s three “Triple Three” mid-term targets, Rakuten said in a press release.

Since launching in July 2005, Rakuten Card has proactively conducted a variety of initiatives to promote cross use between Rakuten Group services and accelerate the adoption of cashless payments both within the Rakuten Ecosystem and beyond. In October 2021, Rakuten Card announced its Triple Three mid-term targets of 30 million issued cards, 30 trillion yen shopping GTV and 30% GTV market share. The company said it aims to achieve the remaining two targets as soon as possible in order to contribute to the growth of each of the FinTech Group companies and the Rakuten Group as a whole, and further strengthen its customer and revenue bases.

Amid the ongoing changes in consumer behavior due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shift towards a cashless society driven by the increased demand for contactless transactions has continued. Credit card payments, in particular, have been leading the transition and are widely used for everyday shopping.

Source: Rakuten

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec. 18 – 24

Savvy Tokyo

8 Fun and Whimsical Themed Cafes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What You Can Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yurie Collins Navigates Tokyo’s Comedy Scene with Wit and Creativity

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Nabegataki Falls

GaijinPot Travel

Podcast

‘The GaijinPot Cast’: A New Podcast by Foreigners Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

9 Regional Hot Pots Across Japan to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Tamatsukuri Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Know About Finding a Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Trends This Winter 2023/2024

Savvy Tokyo