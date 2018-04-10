Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: RAKUTEN
Rakuten launches 'Rakuten Pet-Wari' membership program for pet owners in Japan

TOKYO

Rakuten Inc has begun “Rakuten Pet-Wari,” a new membership program aimed at those enjoying life with pets.

The program is free to join and offers a range of benefits, from coupons to other offers and useful information.

After signing up and registering their pet’s information, members will receive discount coupons that can be used when purchasing pet supplies on Rakuten Ichiba during their pet’s birthday month. Lucky draws will be held in which members can enter to possibly win sample boxes containing 10 of the latest pet foods and toys. There will also be member-only points campaigns for exclusive offers on pet supplies on Rakuten Ichiba, and lucky draws to win free coupons for pet blood tests. The program web page also introduces a variety of useful information for a more convenient and comfortable life with pets.

Rakuten Ichiba, Rakuten’s e-commerce marketplace, offers over 3 million different types of pet-related products, such as pet foods, toys, and health care goods. In March, Rakuten also entered the pet insurance business with its acquisition of MottoGyutto Small Amount & Short Term Insurance Co Ltd, whose core business is the provision of coverage for family pets (dogs and cats) requiring treatment or surgery at veterinary hospitals.

Members page URL: https://event.rakuten.co.jp/pet/petwari/

