COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Rakuten launches takeout support service for restaurants

TOKYO

Rakuten Inc says it will launch a new takeout support service, Rakuten Realtime Takeout, on May 7. The service makes it possible for customers to pre-order and pay for products from restaurants, cafes and other eateries.

Rakuten is accepting applications to introduce this service from business customers nationwide. In response to the spread of COVID-19, initial fees and monthly usage fees for this service will be made free of charge for a limited time, until Oct 31 (excluding credit card transaction and related fees.)

Rakuten Realtime Takeout enables users to select products available for takeout from eateries in their neighborhoods via their smartphone or computer website, and complete pre-order and payment using their Rakuten ID, making it possible to pick up orders in real time without waiting inside the restaurant. Users will also be able to earn Rakuten Points according to the purchase amount and use earned points when paying. For the launch, this service will be available at 187 eateries in Tokyo located near Shibuya Station and Gotanda Station, with plans to expand to eateries nationwide.

The restaurant industry has experienced a marked increase in demand for eateries to provide takeout services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to this new societal need, Rakuten will also lend smartphones for registering products and managing orders free of charge to interested business owners starting in mid-May.

Based on the financial condition of the restaurant, Rakuten will also provide the revenue earned via Rakuten Realtime Takeout to the business as early as the week following the customer transaction.

